Curve DAO Token (CRV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $124.42 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $537.43 million and approximately $124.42 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00004465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00817529 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,552,559,876 coins and its circulating supply is 378,007,392 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

