Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CUBI opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

