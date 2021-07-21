CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,151 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of CVS Health worth $237,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. 59,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

