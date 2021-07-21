CyberMiles (CMT) One Day Volume Tops $736,988.00

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $6.92 million and $736,988.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00051884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.00366903 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,136.76 or 0.99977540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050449 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

