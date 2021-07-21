CyberOptics (CYBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CYBE opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.70.
About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.