Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $408.42 on Top Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $86,866.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $408.42 or 0.01275455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001527 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007309 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

