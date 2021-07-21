CyrusOne (CONE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CyrusOne to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CyrusOne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

