Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith Sells 11,965 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $20,181,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $15,616,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260,794 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

