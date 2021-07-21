CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 423,069 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.31% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

