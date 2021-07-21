D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.98% of Amedisys worth $84,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,673. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.99 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

