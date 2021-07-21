D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 157,761 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,761 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Allegion worth $77,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $813,218.00. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $181,337.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

