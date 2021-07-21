D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $209.40 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,085 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.22% of TransUnion worth $209,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.12. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.