D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $74.92 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,718,689 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.19% of BlackLine worth $74,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 61,506 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,465.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00. Insiders sold 124,897 shares of company stock worth $13,455,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

