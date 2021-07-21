D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $94.10 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.61% of Arch Capital Group worth $94,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

