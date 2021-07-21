D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.29% of First American Financial worth $79,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,709,000 after buying an additional 571,575 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 486.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 296,257 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 263,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

FAF traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,478. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

