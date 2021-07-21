D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 214,359 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,359 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Zimmer Biomet worth $83,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

ZBH stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.