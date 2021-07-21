D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515,171 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Aflac worth $81,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after buying an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

AFL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 49,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,674. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

