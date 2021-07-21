D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391,227 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $82,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,199. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

