D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321,397 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.55% of PulteGroup worth $75,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

