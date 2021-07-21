D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 12,102 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.34% of CareDx worth $82,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.23. 8,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,745. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,916,000.00. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,453,193. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.