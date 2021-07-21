D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 229,187 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229,187 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.31% of Republic Services worth $96,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.