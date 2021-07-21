D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 36,510 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,510 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of McKesson worth $76,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

MCK stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.14. 12,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,520. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

