D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 694,235 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,235 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.55% of VICI Properties worth $84,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,186. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

