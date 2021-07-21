D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 85,568 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,568 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.42% of Dover worth $82,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE:DOV traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.57. 15,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,129. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $163.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.