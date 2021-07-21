D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 936,987 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,987 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.61% of Evergy worth $83,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,778. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

