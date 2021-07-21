D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,742 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 3.45% of Myriad Genetics worth $80,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $4,141,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 107,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,421. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,928 shares of company stock worth $9,229,385 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

