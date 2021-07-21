Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,096 ($14.32). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,086 ($14.19), with a volume of 129,955 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 935.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

