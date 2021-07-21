Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.93 ($108.15).

ETR DAI opened at €70.07 ($82.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. Daimler has a 1-year low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €76.13.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

