Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $190.34 and a 1-year high of $287.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.27.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

