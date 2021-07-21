DAO Maker Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. DAO Maker has a market cap of $46.54 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00104054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00144642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.41 or 1.00171207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,173,464 coins and its circulating supply is 36,677,484 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

