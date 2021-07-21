DAPS Coin (DAPS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,840.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $44,840.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00081073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00047037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013309 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00789700 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,444,778,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

