Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $258,091.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for about $37.82 or 0.00119830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013557 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00782613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 74,360 coins and its circulating supply is 39,736 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

