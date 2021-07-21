Dash Trading Up 12.3% This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Dash has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $139.04 or 0.00433365 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $705.89 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.68 or 0.01385984 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,240,681 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.