DATx Tops 24-Hour Volume of $193,030.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, DATx has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $864,750.08 and $193,030.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013574 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00792487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

