David S. Taylor Purchases 3,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,058,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,017. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.