Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $8,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $129,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $10,317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.50. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

