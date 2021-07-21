Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

SHACU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

