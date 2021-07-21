Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.46 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $148,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $274,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGFY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

