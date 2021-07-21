Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.49 Million in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSAU. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Shares of NVSAU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

