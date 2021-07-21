Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

OTCMKTS:BIOTU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

