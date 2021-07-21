Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 155,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACXU. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $43,254,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $13,486,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $11,738,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $6,621,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $6,031,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

OTCMKTS:PACXU opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.