DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Shares of DCP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 698,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

