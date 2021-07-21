DDKoin Price Down 15.7% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $12,515.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007383 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004042 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

