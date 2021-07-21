DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.39 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and $719,300.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013335 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00803655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,192,466,482 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

