DecentBet Reaches Market Cap of $476,587.59 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $476,587.59 and approximately $146.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00788309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

