Decentraland Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.56 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $960.09 million and $95.56 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001801 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00781329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,166,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,671,645 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.