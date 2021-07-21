Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114,799.00 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $714,737.98 and approximately $114,799.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013552 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00795344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,395,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

