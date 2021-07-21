DeepBrain Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $303,356.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and $303,356.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

