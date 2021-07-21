Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Hits $28.03 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $28.03 million and $789,869.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00104054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00144642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.41 or 1.00171207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

