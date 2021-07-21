DeFiSocial Gaming Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00101703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00144729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,613.21 or 0.99796083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

